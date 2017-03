According to the Faulk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page a Bald Eagle was found NW of Faulkton and it appears someone may have shot the bird.

The investigation has been turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for Federal Investigation.

Contact the Faulk County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 598-6229 or the SD Game Fish and Parks Tip Line at 1-888-683-7224.