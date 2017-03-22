Authorities: Fatal Shooting Of Boy Was Accident

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) – Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Charles Mix County say his death was an accident.

The Daily Republic reports Landon Martin died last Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a shooting involving a juvenile between Lake Andes and Marty. Authorities provided no other details about the incident or circumstances.

An obituary prepared by Crosby Jaeger Funeral Home says Landon was a sixth-grader at Wagner Community School. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday morning at the United Methodist Church in Wagner.