“Corks and Collars” Event to Promote Dogs and Dollars

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue will host its second annual “Corks and Collars” fundraiser event at Chef Dominique’s in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue will host its second annual “Corks and Collars” fundraiser event at Chef Dominique’s on Friday, March 24th.

The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is entirely volunteer-based with no central facility, so dogs are placed in foster homes until they are adopted. The majority of costs are shouldered by the rescue, not the foster homes themselves, and funding comes entirely from the generosity of donors and fundraiser events. In 2016 the rescue saved 57 dogs in-need and medical expenses totaled over $38,000.

The event will be held at Chef Dominique’s Catering and Banquet Facility from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. This is cocktail event with live music, a silent auction, and raffle prizes.

All proceeds will benefit the ongoing rescue and community outreach efforts of the rescue. “We are passionate about not only finding homes for these dogs, but also helping our community learn and grow when it comes to responsible pet ownership,” SEPR Board Member Brittany Snyders said, “but it takes a village, and we need lots of support.”

The non-profit rescue organization is a foster based group with no location or facility but rather just working through animal foster homes. All of the dogs pulled from animal shelters from across the country live with volunteer families, in home. It is here that the dogs work on training and interacting with other animals and children. The dogs stay with the foster family until they find their “forever home.”

SEPR generally specialize in pitbull mix varieties of dogs which in fact does vary a lot.

“Anything that falls under the bully breed category we will take.” Snyders said, “We’ve taken bulldogs and a few others here and there.”

SEPR works with shelters across the country that mainly are overpopulated and are euthanizing because they do not have any more space. They also work with cities that have bans on the breeds and can not adopt the dogs out.

To see all of the dogs that are available for adoption or for more information on the fundraiser and how to attend, visit the rescue’s Facebook page, Sioux Empire Pit Rescue, or website, pitrescue.org, for more information.