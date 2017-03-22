Dakota Access Pipeline Vandalism Highlights Sabotage Risks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Environmental activists who tried to disrupt some oil pipeline operations in four states to protest the Dakota Access pipeline say they aren’t responsible for any recent attacks on that pipeline.

Authorities in South Dakota and Iowa on Tuesday confirmed incidents of vandalism against the pipeline in which someone burned a hole through an empty section of pipe.

In court documents filed Monday, Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners reported “recent coordinated physical attacks” on the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

Jay O’Hara with the Climate Disobedience Center told The Associated Press Tuesday that Climate Direct Action wasn’t involved, and he isn’t aware of anyone claiming responsibility.

In October, Climate Direct Action activists tried to shut valves on oil pipelines in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Washington. But O’Hara says the group has no plans to target Dakota Access.