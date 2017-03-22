Delivery Scheduler

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Tired of your current job? Looking for a new opportunity? Furniture Mart USA is looking for a reliable individual with a friendly personality to join their delivery office team as a Delivery Scheduler. Duties will include contacting customers to schedule furniture deliveries, answering incoming delivery office calls, invoicing, processing cancellations and rescheduling deliveries.

Hours are Monday – Friday (12:30 pm – 9:00 pm) with a rotating Saturday shift (8:00 am – 4:00 pm). Full-time position with competitive benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, PTO/Sick pay, employee discounts and more!

Requirements:

Candidates must have strong computer and phone experience and be able to multi-task.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply at 140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104; or apply online at TheFurnitureMart.com/careers

EOE