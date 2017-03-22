Early Morning House Fire in Sioux Falls

Fire started in the basement at 1812 South Grange Avenue and burned through the bathroom.
Scott Gross
Sioux Falls, S.D. – Fire crews were called to an early morning house fire at 1812 South Grange Avenue on Wednesday morning. Fire crews arrived on the scene around 3:00 a.m. and found a fire burning in the basement. Battalion Chief Steve Brunette told KDLT news that the fire appears to have started in the basement due to a plumbing issue. The fire also burned through the home’s bathroom. A total of 20 firefighters from four crews were able to contain the fire in about fifteen minutes. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

 

 

