Federal Agency To Reconsider Decision On South Dakota EB-5

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A federal immigration agency’s appeals office says that the agency must reconsider its decision to end South Dakota’s participation in a federal program offering wealthy immigrants visas in return for investments.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ appeals office in a March 15 decision remanded the matter for additional proceedings.

The agency said in a July notice that South Dakota’s participation should be terminated for reasons including the diversion of millions of investor dollars away from intended purposes. The agency sent its decision to its own Administrative Appeals Office for review.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has said that his administration is pushing to maintain the program to spare investors that might be harmed if it is terminated by the federal government.