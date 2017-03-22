Good Samaritan Society Releases Statement On Eliminating 100 Positions

SIOUX FALLS – On Wednesday The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society announced several changes including the elimination of 100 positions in Sioux Falls.

The elimination is approximately 15% of the workforce at the Society’s National Campus in Sioux Falls. The Society says the position eliminations come from today’s fiscal challenges.

“Like every organization in our sector,” notes H. Theodore “Ted” Grindal, Chairman of the Society’s Board of Director’s, “we have been experiencing cost and revenue pressures, and have had to adapt to a new reality. But we have asked ourselves a harder question: How do we achieve stronger operating margins, continue to lead in quality and, at the same time, reach

more people?”

The statement goes on to say that the Society will continue to deliver services to seniors and that the reorganization will better serve more of them.

“There are incredible changes under way that impact what it means to age. The Society is committed to turning this time of transition into an opportunity for transformation of how America cares for the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of our seniors,” explains David Horazdovsky, President and CEO. “We will continue providing our core services, and will become more adaptable—to respond more quickly to new opportunities to help more people.”