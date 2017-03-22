MMA Back At Pentagon In April

Storley, Michaud and Larson headline MMA Fight Night at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – MMA makes its return to Sioux Falls on April 29 at 6 p.m. with a card featuring veterans of the UFC and several fighters with South Dakota connections.

Sioux Falls Fight Night at the Pentagon produced by Martin Advisory Group in conjunction with Legacy Fighting Alliance has put together a lineup of 12 fights featuring nine professional matches and three amateur matches. The entire main card of Sioux Falls Fight Night at the Pentagon will air live online on FloCombat.com beginning at 8 p.m.

“Fans in Sioux Falls are going to be in for an outstanding show,” said Dave Martin, president of Martin Advisory Group. “We have assembled an exciting card from start to finish, and we are thrilled to be bringing MMA back to the Sanford Pentagon.”

The main event features UFC veteran and South Dakota native David “Bulldawg” Michaud (10-3) taking on fellow UFC veteran Joe “Capo” Gigliotti (7-2).

South Dakota natives Logan Storley (Webster) and Jordon Larson (Sioux Falls) will also make their return to the octagon for Sioux Falls Fight Night at the Pentagon. Former Augustana University wrestler Sid Bice is also on the card.

MMA legends Luke Rockhold, Robbie Lawler, Ryan Bader, Michael Chandler, Gian Villante and C.B. Dollaway will be in attendance at Sioux Falls Fight Night at the Pentagon.

Sioux Falls Fight Night at the Pentagon – April 29, 6 p.m.

David Michaud vs. Joe Gigliotti

Sid Bice vs. Cody Land

Joey Miolla vs. Dylan Cala

Jordon Larson vs. Chris Hugh

Austen Heidlage vs. Daniel Sarafian

Also: Blue Chip Prospects – Logan Storley and Tyler Ray

The remaining fights will be announced at a later date.