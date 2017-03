Nelson, DeWeerd MVP’s At Lennon Class B

Laura Nelson of Gayville-Volin has had a decorated career as a long distance runner. The state cross country champ added to her awards by being named the Class “B” Dan Lennon MVP Tuesday. She won the 1600 Meter run with a time of 5:37. Caleb DeWeerd of SF Christian won the boys MVP by also winning the 600 Meter in 4:31.