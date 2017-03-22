Police Call 12-Year-Old Arrested For Selling Drugs ‘Rare’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – He’s one of the youngest people accused of dealing drugs in South Dakota.

Sioux Falls Police arrested a 12-year-old boy.

They say he was trying to sell marijuana to his middle school classmates.

“It is very rare,” says Sioux Falls Police Officer Clemens. “What we probably run into most frequent would be some younger kids that bring some marijuana just to show it off. Even that doesn’t happen all that often.”

Monday morning, Edison Middle School’s resource officer was notified staff found marijuana in a boy’s locker.

The amount totaled to just under 4 grams.

“The kids that were approached yesterday did the right thing,” says Officer Clemens. “They told him ‘no’ and then went and told staff. Certainly we’d like to see other kids do that as well.”

The Sioux Falls School District has strict policies against bringing alcohol and drugs to school.

“Anything of that nature on school grounds would be a suspension, considered a long-term suspension, and depending on what may have been the intent, it could be an expulsion,” explains assistant superintendent Jamie Nold.

That infraction falls for both middle and high school students.

While the school district can’t comment on this specific incident, Nold says there are obviously times when students break the rules.

“We live in a great community, a safe community and same with our schools,” says Nold. “We have great schools. But it’s only going to be as safe and as good as our students and parents that work along with us.”

This is why Nold says its key students feel comfortable enough to voice concerns they have to their teachers.

“That’s what truly helps keep our schools a very good place to go and get their education,” says Nold.

Sioux Falls Police K-9’s search all the schools at least once a year.

The department says they rarely find any drugs, but if they do, it’s usually in a high school and the drug is usually marijuana.

They say prescription pills come in a close second.

The 12-year-old has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.

He has been placed in a facility.

Police can’t release which facility, but they say it is not the Juvenile Detention Center.