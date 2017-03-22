Sioux Falls Woman Adopts Toddler With Special Needs

“She never slows down, ever. She’s always going.”

That’s how Brittany Lux describes her daughter, Kaymbria. Plenty of moms would say the same thing about their 3-year-old child. But, it took a lot for Kaymbria to become the happy and energetic toddler she is today.

She suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was just three months old. Because of that, Kaymbria lives with several disabilities. She is, for the most part, nonverbal, has serious vision impairments and has partial paralysis on her right side.

“She has had to work hard every day of her life to do anything. She has literally had to work to do all the things that we take for granted,” Brittany says.

About a month after Kaymbria’s brain injury, she and Brittany met for the first time as Brittany became her foster mom. And it just so happens that the two had already spent time in the same place before ever meeting. At just four months old, Kaymbria started going to LifeScape for therapy, where Brittany worked as a nurse in a different unit. A single, 27-year-old at the time, Brittany says her job inspired her to become a foster parent to a child with special needs.

“I got to meet kids with disabilities and that overwhelmingly satisfying feeling you get from knowing them and knowing their families—I wanted more of that,” she explains.

And that’s exactly what she got. Kaymbria was placed into Brittany’s care by a foster agency in 2014 and it’s been the two of them ever since.

After Kaymbria turned two years old, Brittany made their family official: her first foster child became her adopted daughter.

“I think that we kind of have this idea built in our minds as kids and teenagers that there’s this sort of progression that life is supposed to go. You’re supposed to go to school, get a job, get married and have children and I think it’s important to know that it doesn’t have to be like that, you don’t have to follow that specific timeline,” Brittany says.

Brittany’s timeline now includes a lot support to help her care for Kaymbria. She works three 12-hour shifts a week as a nurse at LifeScape, typically overnights, so she can get Kaymbria to therapy sessions and medical appointments, which are now fewer and far between the older Kaymbria gets. Brittany says she couldn’t do it without a support system: family, friends and of course, reliable babysitters.

“There’s never been any negative telling me that I can’t do it, that I can’t do this as a single parent,” Brittany says.

It’s not always easy, but this mom and daughter make it work.

“It’s exhausting, but it’s completely worth it. She’s completely worth it,” Brittany says, “There’s no doubt in my mind that I’m the best option for her, I’m who is supposed to take care of her. She’s supposed to be my daughter. I don’t know what it feels like to have my own biological children, but I can’t imagine it feels any different. She’s a Lux… she always has been.”

Kaymbria has been named a LifeScape Champion for her accomplishments, like learning how to walk. You can help support LifeScape by donating during the organization’s first ever radiothon. Just listen to Sunny Radio, 93.3 FM, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday or Friday.