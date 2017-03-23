3 Arrested In Connection With Death Of 19-Year-Old

WATERTOWN – Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old who died from alcohol poisoning.

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning Watertown Police were dispatched to an address in Southwest Watertown after receiving a call of a female who was not breathing. Paramedics and Watertown Police Officers responded to the scene and discovered a 19 year-old female who was not breathing and had no pulse.

Paramedics on scene started life-saving efforts but the female was transported to Prairie Lakes Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The family has invoked their Marsy’s Law Rights, therefore the name of the victim will not be released by the Watertown Police Department.

Earlier this morning arrest warrants were served on 3 adults in connection with this investigation.

Kayla Darlene Juhnke, 21-years-old is charged with:

Purchase of beverage by adult for person under twenty-one as misdemeanor.

Purchase of beverage by adult for person under twenty-one as misdemeanor is a class one misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and up to a $2,000 in fines.

Brady Alan Johnke, 19-years-old is charged with:

Furnishing alcoholic beverage to person eighteen years or older but less than twenty-one years prohibited.

Furnishing alcoholic beverage to person eighteen years or older but less than twenty-one years prohibited is a class two misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to $500 in fines.

Logan James Schilling, 19-years-old is charged with:

Social host prohibited from permitting consumption of alcoholic beverages by person age eighteen, nineteen, or twenty.

eighteen, nineteen, or twenty is a class two misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to $500 in fines.

Kayla Juhnke is being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $1,000 cash or surety bond. Both Brady Johnke and Logan Schilling are also being held in the Codington County Detention Center on $500 cash or surety bonds.

Other charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.