4 Teens Suffer Minor Injuries In Interstate 90 Police Chase

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) – Four juveniles suffered minor injuries after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Fort Thompson and leading law enforcement on a chase.

Chamberlain Police Chief Joe Hutmacher tells The Daily Republic that a 13-year-old girl was driving the sport utility vehicle that eventually vaulted off an Interstate 90 exit ramp late Tuesday and struck a metal post.

The girl, a 14-year-old girl and two 10-year-old male passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a Chamberlain hospital for treatment. Charges are pending.

Hutmacher says speeds during the chase reached 110 mph.