Augustana Celebrates Banner, Bearcats Advance At Elite 8

At the Elite 8 Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon, the 2016 champion Augustana Vikings got a chance to celebrate last year’s title when their championship banner was displayed for the first time. Ironically, the team that knocked them out of the Central Region tournament this year advanced to the semi-finals for the first time. Justin Pitts scored 26 as Northwest Missouri State beat St. Thomas Aquinas 79-70. They will face Lincoln Memorial on Thursday night. That’s also the team that Augustana beat in the title game in Frisco, Texas.