Cold Case Homicide Suspect Arrested In South Dakota

A man who has been working in Ipswich and wanted for murder in a cold case out of Colorado is in custody tonight.

The Edmunds County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Julian Pena Morales was arrested yesterday after receiving a tip from authorities in Colorado.

Morales is wanted for murder, criminal impersonation and DUI.

Authorities believe he fled to Mexico after the investigation began in 2010 and then returned to the U.S. last year.

Morales is being held in the Edmunds County jail while he awaits extradition to Colorado.