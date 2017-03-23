Craig Smith Still A Coyote

Amidst constant rumors throughout the day Wednesday on social media that Craig Smith was leaving USD to take the head coaching job at Drake, it certainly appeared the highly successful Coyote coach might be heading to Des Moines. But to the delight of USD fans and players, it did not happen. Athletic Director David Herbster confirmed to KDLT Sports Wednesday evening that Smith was indeed staying as the USD men’s basketball coach after leading the Coyotes to the regular season title in the Summit League and a spot in the N.I.T. Smith also posted a picture on social media with his players. Smith’s 1-year contract (his choice) expires at the end of June. The Coyotes return most of the squad that had the best showing yet since making the move to Division I.