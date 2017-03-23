Department Of Health: Measles Case Reported In Eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, N.E. – According to the Nebraska Department of Health & Humane Services they received a report of a confirmed measles case in eastern Nebraska. The person spent time in both Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Measles is a highly contagious disease spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing and it’s possible that other people who were in the same locations may have been exposed.

Locations include:

Eppley Airfield, Omaha

March 12, 2017

March 12, 2017 Delta flight 798 from Minneapolis to Omaha

8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. South Terminal

10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. South Baggage Claim

10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Hampton Inn, 12331 Southport Pkwy La Vista

March 12, 2017 – March 17, 2017

March 12, 2017 – March 17, 2017 Urgent Care of Papillion, S 73rd Plaza

March 15, 2017 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

March 15, 2017 – 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CHI Urgent Care, S 96th St La Vista

March 15, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

March 15, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Bergan Mercy Hospital Emergency Room, Omaha

March 15, 2017 – 8:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

“If people visited one of these locations and come down with a fever and a rash, they should see a health care provider,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS. “Those most at risk of being infected with the measles are people who have had no doses or only one dose of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine or who have not had the measles.”

Symptoms of measles generally begin within 7-14 days after exposure. It starts with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat and is followed by a rash that spreads all over the body. It can also cause severe complications like pneumonia and encephalitis.

“Measles is a disease that can be prevented by routine childhood vaccines. This is a reminder for all of us of the importance of vaccinations,” said Shavonna Lausterer, Director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Measles vaccination is highly effective. Studies show more than 97 percent of people who receive two doses of vaccine are protected.

Public health officials stress that it’s good for all Nebraskans to know if they have measles immunity.

A person is considered immune if they have two doses of vaccine or were born before 1957.

For additional measles information, go to:

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services – http://dhhs.ne.gov/measles

Douglas County Health Department – http://www.douglascountyhealth.com/measles-information

Sarpy/Cass Department of Health and Wellness – http://sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/documents/FactSheet-Measles.pdf

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – http://www.cdc.gov/measles