Fairmont And Bellamarine Both Win Handily

Fairmont State got 21 points from Vonte Montgomery and the Fighting Falcons roared into the second round of the Elite 8 Wednesday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon with an 86-68 win over Rollins College. They will play Bellamarine after the Tigers won by an equally impressive margin. Adam Eberhard scored 26 in the 92-72 win over Colorado Mines.