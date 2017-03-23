FCC: Over 12,000 911 Calls Failed During AT&T Outage

Adel Toay
Share This:

NEW YORK (AP) – An investigation by the U.S. federal telecom regulator says about 12,600 callers couldn’t reach 911 directly from their cellphones during a five-hour AT&T outage on March 8.

A Federal Communications Commission official said Thursday that the outage affected AT&T customers in the Southeast, central U.S. and parts of the Northeast as well as a significant number of callers in other parts of the country.

Lisa Fowlkes, the head of the agency’s public safety unit, says an AT&T network change caused the problem. A backup call center that attempted to manually connect calls couldn’t handle the volume.

Fowlkes also says a second AT&T wireless phone call outage occurred March 11 but only a small percentage of 911 calls were affected. She says AT&T says the two problems were unrelated.

Related Post

Pilot Program Successfully Decreases Emergency Res...
Verizon Latest Carrier To Return To Unlimited Cell...
Obama Ending Registry For Some Immigrant Men, Most...

You Might Also Like