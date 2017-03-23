Following A Guilty Verdict, Family Of Shooting Victim Speaks Out

"It'll never bring my son back"

WAGNER, S.D. – A South Dakota family is relieved to have found some closure in the death of their 28-year-old son and brother.

Wednesday night, a jury found Jared Stone guilty of second degree murder for shooting Baptiste White Eyes in April of last year.

While it’s the verdict White Eyes’ family wanted, they say it doesn’t take away any of the pain they’ve felt the past 11 months.

“It’ll never bring my son back or brother, but we got justice,” says Adeline Jandreau, White Eyes’ mother.

“He’s always here,” says White Eyes’ brother, Ernest White Eyes Jr. as he points to his heart. “But it’s hard.”

The end of Jared Stone’s murder trial brings mixed emotions for those mourning the death of Baptiste White Eyes.

“He was my youngest out of six children and he was a really good father and a really

good person in general,” says Jandreau.

Family members say White Eyes’ legacy will live on through his 3 kids, and through the memories they now cherish.

“His smile, his laugh, him generally,” says Ernest White Eyes Jr. after being asked what he misses most about Baptiste.

Jandreau says she remembers the day she first heard her son had been shot.

“I was in shock, like, did this really happen? Just total shock.”

While that day was the worst days of Jandreau’s life, she says she doesn’t hold a grudge toward the one behind the gun, Jared Stone.

“I forgave him; I just wanted justice,” says Jandreau. “You have to have a heart, a heart for forgiveness.”

A group of White Eyes’ family attended Jared Stone’s trial each day.



“There’s a lot of us and we just have each other,” says Jandreau.



When they all heard the guilty verdict, they embraced one another, knowing the man responsible for White Eyes’ death will be held accountable.



“We all loved him, all of us loved him,” says Jandreau.

Last night’s second degree murder verdict means the jury did not find Stone guilty of first degree murder.

This means they did not believe the shooting was premeditated or planned by Stone.

The jury also found Stone guilty of two counts of first degree manslaughter, and two other drug and firearm related charges.