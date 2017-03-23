Jared Stone Found Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder, Two Counts 1st Degree Manslaughter

Jury Deliberates For Six Hours Before Reaching Verdict Wednesday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—After a little over six hours of deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict Wednesday night.

Jared Stone was found guilty on five of his six counts for the shooting death of Baptiste White Eyes, 28, outside the Lucky Lady Casino in Sioux Falls in April of last year.

Second degree murder, two counts of first degree manslaughter, and two other drug and firearm related charges.

“We understand how hard it is for juries to make these decisions and how long they deliberated and so we are happy that there is some justice for Baptiste and his family,” said Mandi Mowery, the Minnehaha County Deputy State’s Attorney.

The family of Baptiste White Eyes was present when the verdict was read.

His aunt, Minerva Jandreau, said it’s a relief the trial is over.

“It’s been a long, long, not even a year yet but really long on the family,” said Jandreau.

Friends and family of White Eyes attended each day of the trial, hearing the testimony of more than 20 witnesses.

“I think they were very patient and waiting and just listening to what every witness had to say, just praying for justice,” said Jandreau.

She said she believes the results of the verdict can ease the burden of Baptiste’s death.

“I’m very, very happy. Justice has been served so it’s what we’ve all been praying for,” said Jandreau.

The jury found Stone not guilty of first degree murder.

This decision means they did not believe the shooting was premeditated or planned by Stone.

However, they agreed, beyond a reasonable doubt that Stone acted with no regard of human life during the incident.

The state ruled out the death penalty last October.

They say the evidence did not meet the necessary requirement.