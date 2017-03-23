National Puppy Day At The Sioux Falls Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS – In honor of National Puppy Day, we decided to stop by the Humane Society in Sioux Falls.

Many puppies have been adopted recently at the humane society recently. But they say even though they don’t have many puppies, they have plenty of older dogs available that are still young at heart.

They do have one puppy ready to adopt named Buzz. They say he’s an energetic beagle mix who loves to play.

“He’s 8 months old. He’s the youngest that we have right now. We have a lot of dogs that are a little bit older but the puppies are the ones that kind of go the fastest. So we had about 4 or 5 of them go home yesterday, ” said Allison Kolander the Special Events Coordinator at the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

The humane society says that if you want to adopt an animal, you can always stop by and fill out an application. They have over 200 animals ready to adopt!