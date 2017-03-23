Supporters Press State Lawmakers To Overturn Gun Bill Veto

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gun rights supporters are urging state lawmakers to overturn Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s veto of a bill to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

Lawmakers gather Monday to accept or override vetoes from the Republican governor.

Zach Lautenschlager is a vice president at the National Association for Gun Rights, which claims about 18,000 members in South Dakota together with its state affiliate. He says lawmakers are hearing “loud and clear” from gun owners in their districts that the veto should be overridden.

Lautenschlager says the groups have also provided letters explaining that a vote against override is an anti-gun vote, but he acknowledged it’ll be a tough task.

The bill didn’t get the two-thirds support that suggests an override would succeed, falling far short in the state House.