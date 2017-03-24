All Aboard! Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Shows Chugs Into Town

The Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show and Swap Meet is Saturday and Sunday at the multi-cultural center.

If you love model trains, the Greater Sioux Falls model railroad train show and swap meet is where you need to be this weekend. Doors for the event open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th, at the muti-cultural center located at 515 North Main Avenue in Sioux Falls. Once inside, check out the model railroad vendors from all across the Midwest, the incredible model railroad layouts, and the featured guests and presentations.

Hours are Saturday, March 25th from 10:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 26th, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 per person, children 12 and under get in free with paid adult.

There is something to see and do for all ages. For more information, check out the links to the show below.

www.dakotasoutheastern.org

Email: dakotasoutheastern@gmail.com

Facebook: Dakota Southeastern Division of NMRA