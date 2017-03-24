Archery Center In South Dakota To Expand

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota archery center is planning a large expansion with an eye toward potentially hosting the Olympic trials.

The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports the National Field Archery Association had an opportunity to present to the Yankton City Commission last week its vision to expand the Easton Yankton Archery Complex. The added space would allow for larger archery tournaments, more convention space and areas for hunter safety courses.

The association received approval Monday for $400,000 in aid from the Business Improvement District.

Association president Bruce Cull says the facility has wanted an opportunity to host more than one discipline at a time for Olympic tryouts. Along with archery and air rifle, Cull says there’s also potential for Olympic BMX tryouts.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of this year.