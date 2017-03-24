An “Artrageous” Night at Brandon Elementary School

Fine Arts Night encourages and inspires kids to experiment with art

BRANDON, S.D.- It was an “art-rage” at Brandon Elementary Thursday evening for the third annual “Fine Arts Night.”

The night, officially called “Artrageous” is dedicated to getting students engaged and experimenting with different types of art.

From screen printing to mini paintings and clay creations, they got to try it all.

Brandon graduate turned artist Chuck Bennis says especially in this day in age and political climate getting anyone and everyone engaged in art is extremely important.

“for kids and adults, those that are creative and know how to express themselves are more employable, and they are just all around better people. You know, you think of your friends that are just those creative fun people and we want a whole world of artists!” said Bennis.