For Better (Or Worse) Social Media Fans Coaching Carousel Flames At USD & SDSU

Craig Smith Contract Latest Example Of Social Media's Impact

VERMILLION, S.D. — Yesterday USD athletic director David Herbster went in depth with us about what happened to keep men’s basketball coach Craig Smith at USD after Drake had offered him their job.

A process which played out, for better and worse, on social media.

It went pretty wild on Wednesday night with some reports suggesting that Smith had even verbally accepted the Drake job. Making it ironic when a tweet by Smith himself actually confirmed he’d be returning to USD.

It continues to show the growing impact of social media in college athletics, something both USD and SDSU are getting a crash course in at the Division One level.

As we reported yesterday, Smith has verbally agreed to a three year deal worth 275,000 a year to remain with USD. The deal awaits finalization and board of regent approval.