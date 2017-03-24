Big Crowd Expected For The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Game is set for this Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Fairmont State will take on Northwest Missouri State at the Pentagon this weekend. The two teams are expected to bring large crowds to Sioux Falls for the big game. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority said with Northwest Missouri State not being too far of a drive, they expect a lot of fans.

They also said Fairmont State is bringing fan buses to support their team in the championship. Sports Authority in Sioux Falls said this game means a lot to the community.

The Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, Brian Miller said “It’s going to be the first time ever on CBS, LIVE on CBS, so it’s a huge opportunity for the city to kind of promote the city. The crew from the television side has done a great job of kind of recapping what the city’s about.”

Tickets to the championship game are still available.