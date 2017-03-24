Butterfly House And Aquarium In Sioux Falls Expanding To New Location

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Butterfly House and Aquarium has big plans for its future. They plan to expand to a new location to be determined by this Summer.

Staff said they are running out of space for more exhibits and for their visitors to enjoy the Butterfly House and Aquarium. The current location expected about 400 visitors a day but attendance has been more than 800 visitors a day at times. The new facility will focus more on the Aquariums which will feature opportunities for visitors to go diving with sharks and sea turtles. Staff said it’s important to have more indoor activities with the cold climate.

The CEO of the Butterfly House and Aquarium, Audrey Willard, said “Hardly any of us ever get to see the ocean, let alone interact with it and learn about it. So if we can provide more of those opportunities for people in Sioux Falls, visitors to Sioux Falls that’s going to help grow appreciation for the ocean and help people learn how to conserve the ocean and also to create some really unique experiences.”

Staff said they are eying a downtown location but are looking into other areas as a possibility. They expect the new building to open up within five years.