Daugaard Releases Statement Welcoming Approval Of Keystone XL Pipeline

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard issued the following statement today in response to the State Department’s issuance of a permit for construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“I welcome the administration’s approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline. This is a victory for all of us who rely on oil to heat our homes, fuel our cars, and power our tractors, and pipelines are the safest and most efficient way to transport oil. I recognize that some South Dakotans will not celebrate this news, and I respect that perspective. I hope we will all seek to exercise our First Amendment rights peacefully, and respect the right of others to do likewise.”