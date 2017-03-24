Thune, Noem Celebrate Trump’s Keystone XL Approval

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation say the Trump administration’s approval of the Keystone XL pipeline will help encourage economic growth.

Sen. John Thune and Rep. Kristi Noem, both Republicans, on Friday celebrated the decision to issue a permit to build the $8 billion project.

It would move crude oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines feeding refineries along the Gulf Coast.

Noem says the pipeline’s construction will mean added revenue for South Dakota counties and relief on the state’s roads and rails. Thune says he’s glad Trump took quick action to approve the “critical infrastructure project.”

Native American tribes, some landowners and environmental groups oppose the pipeline, fearing it would contaminate water supplies and contribute to pollution.