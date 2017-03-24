Head Lice Policy Concerning Sioux Falls Parents, New Business to Get Rid of Nits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Head lice is often hard to avoid in places such as schools and daycares, where children are in close contact with each other.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 6 to 12 million infestations occur each year in the U.S. among children 3 to 11 years old.

Some parents say the Sioux Falls School District’s policy on lice doesn’t do enough to prevent lice cases from spreading in the classroom.

“It gives you the heebie jeebies,” says Angela Kipp.

Kipp has just gone through two rounds of battling head lice on her fourth grader, Sam.

“He thought he had it, and he wanted me to check. And that’s how we found out he had it. And I called the school, and they said that they’ve had other cases there, and didn’t give us any other information.”

She says that’s frustrating, because a little notice could have done a lot to get ahead of the problem.

“I would want to know if anybody in school had it, but I know that can be kind of hard. At least in their classroom let us know, that way we can check them.”

The district’s current policy outlined on their website states students with live lice are allowed to remain in the classroom and that student’s parent of guardian should be informed by a phone call or note.

As far as notifying other parents, the policy reads letters informing parents of head lice may be done in the case of an outbreak and at the discretion of the school nurse.

What’s classified as an “outbreak” is not specified.

“I called their parents right away just to let them know,” said Kipp, referring to the other parents in her son’s fourth grade class. “And they said they hadn’t heard anything from the school and one of the mothers was irate because the school never told them anything.”

Another mother has taken matters into her own hands.

“You have to treat the hair, you have to add a shampoo that then treats the lice then you get a comb you have to pick out every single nit,” says Brianna Strum.

A professional hair stylist and registered cosmetologist for 7+ years, Strum decided to create a new company in addition to her hair business: Nit Nannies.

It’s an all-inclusive lice removal service. Strum makes home visits to families battling lice to help with everything from hair treatment to home treatment.

“Most of the time a lot, of people are constantly doing laundry and ‘I did this, and I did this,’ but they didn’t do something else. So it’s kind of nice to have that extra set of eyes for somebody that doesn’t live there, to kind of go through and really thoroughly clean it out for them.”

Nit Nannies is the only company of its kind in this area.

Strum says she only started it last fall, and already averages about a client a week.

