Highway Patrol: Driver Killed In One-Vehicle Crash Thursday Night

DANTE, S.D. – One man died in a one-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night near Dante.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the driver and only occupant.

A 1999 Ford F250 pickup was southbound on 400th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway. The pickup went into the east ditch and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton Sioux Tribal Police.

An approximate location on the crash can be found here: CHARLES MIX CRASH.

