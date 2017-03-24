Jarnell Stokes Returning To Skyforce

Won 2015-16 D-League MVP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that they have reacquired Jarnell Stokes, the 2016 NBA Development League Most Valuable Player, as a returning player. Veteran Johan Petro will be waived in the process.

Stokes, a 6-9, 255-pound power forward had an outstanding 2015-16 campaign, averaging 20.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, appearing in 28 regular season games for Sioux Falls. He led the team to a 6-1 playoff record, sweeping Westchester and Canton before defeating the Los Angeles D-Fenders in game three of the NBA D-League Finals. Stokes won NBA D-League Finals MVP for his efforts.

Stokes has appeared in 28 regular season NBA games (two starts), for the Miami HEAT, Memphis Grizzlies, and most recently the Denver Nuggets, while averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in just 5.4 minutes per game. Stokes began the season with the Nuggets before being sidelined by a foot injury.

In total, Stokes has appeared in 51 NBA D-League regular season games (42 starts) for both the Iowa Energy and the Skyforce while either on assignment or as a member of the D-League. In his career, he has averaged 18.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Stokes will have the opportunity to play in front of the Sioux Falls crowd for the first time since winning the 2016 Championship on Sunday, March 26 at 5:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon.