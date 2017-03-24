U.S. Marshals Arrest Missouri Man In Sioux Falls On Rape Charges

SIOUX FALLS – U.S. Marshals and detectives from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man living in Sioux Falls for allegedly forcefully raping multiple female juveniles in Missouri. The youngest victim was 10-years-old at the time of the alleged assault.

Robert Justin Cooper was arrested today without incident by the members of the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force at his home in western Sioux Falls.

Cooper has been charged in Christian County, Missouri with 2 counts of Sodomy 1st Degree – Victim Less than 12-years-old and 3 counts of Statutory Sodomy 1st Degree – Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Person Less than 12-years-old resulting in Serious Physical Injury. According to Missouri officials, the victims knew Cooper as a close family friend.

After being arrested Cooper was lodged at the Minnehaha County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition back to Missouri.

The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force is comprised of investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.