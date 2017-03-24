New Mexico’s Hannah Sjerven Transferring To USD

Will Have Three Years Of Eligibility Beginning In 2018-19

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced that Hannah Sjerven (SURE-vin) will transfer from New Mexico to South Dakota and will be eligible to compete for the Coyotes during the 2018-19 season. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“We are excited to welcome Hannah into our Coyote family,” said Plitzuweit. “Hannah is a physical post presence. She has the ability to score from the block, block shots with her timing and length, and grab rebounds outside of her area. She’s also someone who we believe can step out and shoot from the arc. We plan to use the next year to continue to develop Hannah’s versatility to be a force in our motion offense.”

A 6-foot-2 forward from Rogers, Minn., Sjerven was ranked by espnW as the No. 23 post player in her signing class. Sjerven twice earned all-Mississippi 8 Conference honors and all-state honorable mention accolades as a senior at Rogers High School. She averaged 15.6 points, 15.6 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game in her final prep season. Sjerven also lettered in volleyball and track and field for the Royals.

Sjerven tallied 418 blocks in her career to rank 15th all-time on Minnesota’s girls basketball charts. Her 436 rebounds as a senior also ranks as the 12th-most by a player in a single season in Minnesota history. She pulled down more than 1,000 rebounds in her prep career.

“Hannah was recruited by the New Mexico coaching staff to play in a motion offense, but prior to her freshman season there was a coaching change and with that a new style of play,” said Plitzuweit. “At South Dakota, Hannah will be playing in a system that suits her strengths well. Hannah will also be coming back home in some regards as she played at Rogers High School and for the North Tartan program out of Minnesota. She’s a high-energy player who we cannot wait to have on USD’s campus!”

Sjerven plans to major in health sciences at South Dakota.