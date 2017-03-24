Thune Honors South Dakotan War Hero Decades After His Death

SIOUX FALLS – A South Dakota war hero is honored years after falling in the line of duty. Senator John Thune presented several awards, including the Purple Heart to Otto Logan.

Logan is accepting the awards on behalf of his brother, Sergeant Edward Logan. Sergeant Logan was killed in 1950 during the Korean War. Last year, Otto accepted awards for his other brother, Robert, who was killed in action during WWII.

Otto, a Korean War Veteran himself, says he’s proud both of his brothers are now a part of South Dakota history.

“It makes me feel wonderful because I think they deserved it. They died for our country and our safety and I’m proud of them,” said Otto.

Sergeant Edward Logan’s awards commend his services during WWII and Korea.

The Purple Heart is awarded to military service members who were wounded or killed in combat on or after April 5th 1917.