USD’s Nilsen Is Summit Indoor Field Athlete Of The Year

Freshman Captured Summit League & National Pole Vault Championships

ELMHURST, Ill.–South Dakota freshman Chris Nilsen has been voted the 2017 Summit League Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year by the league’s head coaches as announced by the league office Friday.

Nilsen captured South Dakota’s second Division I national title by winning the pole vault at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a clearance of 18 feet, 8 ¼ inches. The Kansas City, Mo., native also broke several records throughout the season. His best mark of 18-8 ¼ set a South Dakota and American Under-20 Indoor record. Nilsen broke the Summit League Championship record by winning in 18-5 ½.

The freshman standout was victorious at all seven meets he competed in during his first collegiate season, garnered a league record five Summit weekly awards and earned a spot on The Bowerman Watch List.

Nilsen acquired the Summit League’s ninth national title in track and field. South Dakota, with a pair of NCAA Champions since joining the league, is one of four Summit programs contributing to the total. Oral Roberts leads the league with three while former members Eastern Illinois and Southern Utah have two.

Nilsen becomes the second Coyote to capture the Summit’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year award, joining 2015 winner Kyle McKelvey. South Dakota has totaled 13 Athlete of the Year honors since joining the Summit in 2012.