Kris’ Crushes Help Augustana Sweep Mary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana baseball team used a combination of strong pitching and hitting to sweep the doubleheader against the University of Mary at Karras Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings took game one, 10-0, and mercy ruled the Marauders in seven innings in game two, 13-1. The Vikings moved above .500 for the first time this season improving to 11-10 overall and 5-1 in NSIC play.

Offensively, Augustana was led at the plate by Kris Ashland who went 4 for 7 with three home runs and seven RBI over the course of the two games. Ashland doubled his home run and RBI totals with his performance and now have five long balls and 13 RBI on the season.

On the mound, Jacob Blank was on cruise control as he put together a dominating performance. Blank earned the complete game shutout and struck out a career-high 13 Marauders in game one. Blank moved to 5-0 on the year and still holds an unblemished ERA of 0.00.

In game two, Tyler Vaughn put together a strong outing going six innings with six strikeouts and only allowing one run. Vaughn improved to 2-0 on the season and tied a season-high with his six innings pitched.

Game One – AU 10 MARY 0

In the first game, Kris Ashland put the Vikings on the board in the first inning by driving in Riley Johnson for a RBI single. Augustana exploded in the third inning with three runs, capped off by a two-run Ashland home run and giving the Vikings a 4-0 lead.

Jacob Blank was masterful on the mound having recorded six straight outs via strikeouts from the fourth inning through the sixth innings. Blank finished the game with a career-high 13 punch outs.

The Vikings put the Marauders away with a five-run sixth inning ending the inning with Ashland second home run of the contest, giving Augustana the 10-0 victory.

Game Two – AU 13 MARY 1

In game two, the Vikings jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first inning. Augustana extended its lead in the second inning on another Kris Ashland home run, giving them an 8-1 lead.

The Vikings tacked on a run in the third and two in the fourth to extend their lead to 11-1. Trent Herman hit a pinch hit home run in the fourth inning on the first pitch he saw for his first career homer.

Tyler Vaughn matched his career-high with six innings pitched and set a career-high with six strikeouts to move to 2-0 on the season.

Augustana pushed two more runs across in the sixth inning to make the final score 13-1.

Under the Lights

The Augustana Baseball Program will be putting on a free clinic to all kids 12 & under. Come join the Augustana Baseball players and coaches as they teach fielding, hitting, pitching, and base running under the lights at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field. The camp will follow Augustana’s home game vs. Upper Iowa on March 29th. The Vikings will play a double header starting at 3:00 pm and the camp will follow.

Up Next

The Vikings return to Karras Park tomorrow to conclude the weekend series against U-Mary. The first game is scheduled for 12 p.m. with the second game of the doubleheader scheduled for 2 p.m.