Luverne’s Playoff Magic Rubs Off On Stampede In Shootout Win Over Madison

Herd Honor Cardinal Hockey & Beat Madison 3-2

Sioux Falls, SD—Less than week after falling in a shootout at Madison, the Stampede gave the Capitols a taste of their own medicine with a 3-2 shootout victory before 6,804 fans at the PREMIER Center Friday night. David Brumm tallied the only goal in the shootout while Mikhail Berdin was outstanding all night, stopping all three shots in the shootout and 42 of 44 on the night. The Stampede(19-27-9), who trailed 2-1 entering the third period, have now won two straight games and have earned at least a point in six of their last eight games.

The Herd had two power play opportunities in the first period, but couldn’t get anything past Madison goaltender Dryden McKay. The Capitols broke past Mikhail Berdin at 15:34 on a goal from Konur Peterson. Peterson took the puck from behind the Stampede net and spun around in front that was stopped by Berdin, but the rebound bounced to Peterson who wristed a shot over the shoulder of Berdin and into the net to make it a 1-0 game. That would be the only goal of the period with both teams posting 12 shots on goal in the period.

Sioux Falls tied the game 7:44 into the second period when Josh Passolt intercepted a pass at center ice and split the Madison defense and in on a breakaway where he slipped the puck under the left pad of McKay and into the net to make it a 1-1 game. It was Passolt’s 19th of the season and third off the week. Madison would respond at 12:18 when Jeffery Losurdo notched his first goal of the year. Alec Broetzman sent a pass across the crease to Losurdo who lifted the puck over a diving Berdin and just under the crossbar to make it a 2-1 game. The Stampede outshot the Capitols 13-12 in the period.

The Stampede tied the game again the third when Jack Becker tallied his 14th of the season. Josh Passolt sent a perfect pass in between the circle for Becker who blasted a shot that clanked off the top left post and into the net to make it a 2-2 game and bring all 6,804 fans onto their feet. Madison responded well to the goal, putting pressure on the Herd, outshooting Sioux Falls 15-4, but Berdin was on top of his game and made several big saves to keep the Capitols off the board and eventually force overtime.

Both teams had some chances in overtime to win it, but neither could score sending the game into a shootout. David Brumm gave the Herd a 1-0 lead in round one when he faked on the forehand and moved to his backhand, undressing Mckay, and putting the puck into the net. Berdin stopped the last two Madison shooters and the Herd earned their second victory in as many games.

Madison outshot Sioux Falls 44-32 on the night and went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Stampede finished the night 0-for-4.

The Stampede return to action Saturday night when they travel to Kearney, Nebraska to face the Tri-City Storm at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch all the action live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM and online at KELO.com starting at 6:40 PM. The game can also be viewed on HockeyTV.com.