Repairs Underway on Delmont’s “Onion House”

DELMONT, S.D. (AP) – Repairs are underway on the onion-shaped dome of a historic Delmont building that was damaged in a tornado almost two years ago.

The dome of the Onion House has been wrapped in plastic since the May 2015 tornado while plans were made for its repair. The tornado destroyed a third of Delmont’s homes.

The Onion House was donated to the Historical Society of Delmont by resident Leo Holzbauer. It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1987.

Historical Society President Earla Strid says renovations on the dome are going to cost nearly $50,000. She says the group is asking the public for help.