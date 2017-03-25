Sioux Falls Police Looking for Two Runaway Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two runaway juveniles.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a 14-year-old male, Kurt Roach, who had run away

Police believe he is likely with a 12-year-old female, Michelle Ellis, who ran away around the same time.

Kurt is white, 6’1″ and 155-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a cloth hood and blue jeans.

Michelle is white, 4’11” 100-pounds with blue hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt and blue jeans.

They are possibly on a black, BMX style bicycle with white and yellow flames on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-367-7000