Skimmed? Couple’s Bank Account Drained by Credit Card Thieves

"We opened our app and checked our bank account and it was zeroed out to the penny," said Adam Griese.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Credit cards are often the most convenient way to make a purchase. But with that convenience, comes risk.

A Sioux Falls couple says they’re out more than $500 this week after someone got a hold of their credit card information without physically touching their actual cards.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, like what are we going to do? What happened to all our money? We just had 600 in here!” said Kasandra Koziolek.

Kasandra and Adam were running errands earlier this week when all of the sudden, their debit card stopped working. When they noticed their account cleared out, they called their bank.

“They said that this was the third case that they had heard about in their bank in the last week,” said Griese.

The bank told the couple they suspected skimmers, devices attached to ATM’s or gas pumps that read and copy credit card information. Kasandra suspects her card was skimmed at an area gas pump.

“Most people would think you’d have to lose that card for it to be used somewhere else but this day and age it’s just not the case,” said Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Officer Clemens says the Sioux Falls police department has only had one reported case of a card skimmer in Sioux Falls in the last couple years, and no recent reports.

However other areas, including Aberdeen and Sioux City have reported finding skimmers on gas pumps and ATM’s.

To keep your card and personal information safe, police urge people to always check their statements, report problems immediately and thoroughly inspect any device you put your card into.

“Take a look at the device you’re putting your credit card into. If it doesn’t look right, if it doesn’t look like it’s part of the machine, pull on it if its legitimate it’s not going to come off,” said Officer Clemens.

As for Kasandra and Adam, they’ll be getting their money refunded from the bank. But they say this experience has made them think twice about where they swipe their card, and how closely they pay attention to their statements.

“From our experiences pay more closer to your statements, pay a lot more closer to your transactions because I thought the same thing, that this couldn’t happen to us, and it did.”