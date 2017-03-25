South Dakota Drug Arrests at a 10-Year High

Drug arrests last year increased 13 percent from the previous year

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The number of drug arrests in South Dakota has reached a 10-year high.

The state attorney general’s office’s annual Crime in South Dakota report shows that drug arrests last year increased 13 percent from the previous year. It also says homicides, sexual assaults and robbery arrests declined in 2016.

Drug arrests in the state have been increasing since methamphetamine grew in popularity in South Dakota. In recent years, the amount of meth seized in rural counties has doubled.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom says fighting drugs is a “three-legged stool” comprised of prevention, treatment and enforcement. He says while the enforcement aspect has been successful, police falter with prevention, which leads to more arrests.