Summit Leaders SDSU & Oral Roberts Work Extras In Series Opener

Jacks And Golden Eagles Tied At 6 In Rain Delayed 12th Inning

TULSA, OK — The top teams in Summit League baseball played a game fitting of their standing and preseason pick late into a rainy Friday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Rallying from three down to send the game into extra innings, South Dakota State and Oral Roberts are tied at 6 in the 12th inning and waiting out a rain delay in game between the Summit’s lone unbeatens at 3-0 each.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Pierre native Landon Badger tied the game with a single that scored Matt Johnson. State went ahead the following inning when Newt Johnson plated Luke Ringhofer with a single and an ORU error let in another run to give SDSU a 3-1 lead.

The Golden Eagles took advantage of command issues and errors by SDSU in the home half of the fifth inning, scoring five times to go up 6-3.

The Jackrabbits chipped away, scoring two runs in the 7th inning on a Nick Smith single to pull within 6-5. With one out in the ninth Phil Velez hit a shallow single to score Badger and tie the game at 6.

SDSU wasted a pair of walks in the top of the tenth but retired the ORU side in order. The Golden Eagles returned the favor by retiring the Jackrabbit side in order in the 11th inning. In the home half of the frame the first two Golden Eagles reached via walks. Austin Kost came in and struck out two, the last with the bases loaded and two outs on a 3-2 pitch.

Moments before the 12th inning was to begin the steady rain that had been falling for much of the evening picked up and forced a weather delay where the game currently remains.

The two teams will continue the series tomorrow in Tulsa at 2 PM. Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!