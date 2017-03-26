3-Class Girl’s Basketball Shootout Highlights

AA Defeats A All-Stars, B Team Wins Finale

SALEM, S.D. — Though the South Dakota prep basketball season officially ended last week with the final four state tournaments the South Dakota 3-Class All-Star Shootout, celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this year, in Salem always seems to mark the true end of the season.

In the girl’s basketball shootout, Class AA topped Class A 88-62 in the first game. Lincoln’s Anna Brecht led AA with 17 points while Tea’s Karlee McKinney won Class A MVP honors with 17 points.

Following that it was the Class B team putting up a dominating 88-65 win over the AA team. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket’s Myah Selland led all scorers with 24 points and was named the Class B MVP. Brecht led AA with 21 points and was named their MVP.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!