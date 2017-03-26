Eye Donor Family Meets Recipient For First Time

Families Come Together To Celebrate National Eye Donor Month

Chris Jones (Right) Hugs Recipient, Cal Fickbohm.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Chris Jones anxiously awaits a meeting.

With family around her, she prepares to see a piece of her husband again.

Her husband, Lawrence Pete Jones, passed away in October 2015.

They made the decision to donate his corneas.

Cal Fickbohm received one of those corneas.

Jones said she was nervous to finally meet the person who carries a piece of her loved one.

“I was anxious because Pete had blue eyes and so that’s just what kept sticking in my head the whole time was oh, if he has blue eyes, I’m going to start crying. I’m going to lose it. He has blue eyes,” said Jones.

Fickbohm said the anxious nerves were in him, as well.

“I’m so glad that we did get to meet. We both exchanged letters prior to this and then I’m just so glad to meet the family and that their choice to give, I’m so appreciative of that,” said Fickbohm.

For Fickbohm, organ donation is a central part of his life.

His wife passed away eight years ago and his family donated her corneas, heart, kidney, lungs and tissue.

He knows, first hand, how difficult a decision donating can be for a family.

“She would’ve wanted this and because of this, lives were saved and there is a better quality of life for several people,” said Fickbohm.

Jones said, with a laugh, that she wonders if Cal will start to see more like Pete

“His left cornea, I know now, even though it doesn’t see Yankees as his favorite team, maybe I’ve made him a Huskers fan,” said Jones.

The Dakota Lions Sight and Health organization say they provide access to over 600 cornea transplants each year in South Dakota.