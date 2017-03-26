Fykstra Wins Slam Dunk Contest As Class A Sweeps Boy’s 3-Class Shootout

30th Anniversary Of Shootout Today In Salem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota boy’s basketball 3-Class Shootout was dominated on the court and above the rim by Class A.

In the opening game Class A rolled past AA 141-102. Dakota Valley’s Robert Rosenquist scored 25 and Tea’s Ethan Freidel added 24 points. Brookings’ Brennan Carlson was the AA MVP with 17 points and nine rebounds.

A completed the sweep in the next game with a 111-99 victory over the Class B team. Rosenquist earned MVP honors for the A with 18 points and five assists in game two while Sioux Falls Christian’s DeJay Fykstra added 19 points and eight rebounds. Chester’s Levi DeVries was the B team MVP with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Fykstra also took home the slam dunk competition championship.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!