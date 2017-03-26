Land Under Bob’s Carryout and Delivery Up for Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Drivers along 12th Street in Sioux Falls may nave noticed a new “For Sale” sign pop up next to one of the city’s oldest restaurants this weekend.

The land under Bob’s Carryout and Delivery is now for sale.

Ben Weiland, the operator of the restaurant, says Bob Lyons, the owner, is nearing 95 years old and the Lyons family figured its time to put the property up for sale.

The fate of the restaurant will be determined by who buys the land.

Weiland says options are open, whether that means relocating Bob’s, leasing the building, or selling the entire business.

“The business is for sale, if somebody wants to come and talk to me and they have the right amount and can meet me or match me in the price that I think, I would turn the business over to someone,” he said.

Weiland says if the business or building is sold, he will give customers plenty of notice.